Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath in North Hollywood! With 1,055sqft of living space, this property is boasting with beauty. Laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, double pane windows, beautiful entertainers backyard and so much more!



Property has option to come furnished for extra monthly fee.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24864



(RLNE4622518)