All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10630 WILKINS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10630 WILKINS Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

10630 WILKINS Avenue

10630 Wilkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10630 Wilkins Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Modern newly remodeled two bedroom & two bath on quite tree lined street for lease. Corner South facing unit with plenty of natural light and with a spacious open concept floor plan. Unit features Smart Nest system, modern grey vinyl flooring, LED recessed lighting, brand new washer and dryer. Spacious Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances with plenty of space to cook! Open concept living and dining area including a bar area and fire place perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom with en suit includes walk-in closet. Gated parking which includes 2 tandem spaces. Unit is located in a highly desirable location close to UCLA Westwood. Near by trendy hot spots such as the newly one billion dollar renovated Century City hosting Eataly, Equinox, Del Friscos, and much more! Also easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 WILKINS Avenue have any available units?
10630 WILKINS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10630 WILKINS Avenue have?
Some of 10630 WILKINS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10630 WILKINS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10630 WILKINS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 WILKINS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10630 WILKINS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10630 WILKINS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10630 WILKINS Avenue offers parking.
Does 10630 WILKINS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10630 WILKINS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 WILKINS Avenue have a pool?
No, 10630 WILKINS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10630 WILKINS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10630 WILKINS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 WILKINS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10630 WILKINS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College