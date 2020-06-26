10630 WILKINS Avenue

Amenities

Modern newly remodeled two bedroom & two bath on quite tree lined street for lease. Corner South facing unit with plenty of natural light and with a spacious open concept floor plan. Unit features Smart Nest system, modern grey vinyl flooring, LED recessed lighting, brand new washer and dryer. Spacious Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances with plenty of space to cook! Open concept living and dining area including a bar area and fire place perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom with en suit includes walk-in closet. Gated parking which includes 2 tandem spaces. Unit is located in a highly desirable location close to UCLA Westwood. Near by trendy hot spots such as the newly one billion dollar renovated Century City hosting Eataly, Equinox, Del Friscos, and much more! Also easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways.