Los Angeles, CA
10626 Valley Spring Ln #201
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

10626 Valley Spring Ln #201

10626 Valley Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10626 Valley Spring Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathroom Condo Walking Distance To Universal Studios - Luxurious Toluca Lake condo in well maintained Mediterranean style building. Wonderful natural light and high ceilings throughout this beautiful unit. living room with fireplace and balcony. Coved ceiling dining area. Spacious tiled master bath with dual sinks, spa tub, separate walk in shower and large walk in closet. Unit has new paint, brand new carpet all over. Stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting. Comon Area has and Inviting pool and spa area. Recreation room w/sauna. Pet friendly condo. Close to Metro Red Line, Universal City, Toluca Lake Village shops and dining. Studio and Ventura Blvd. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms close to approximately 1400 sq ft.

(RLNE2576382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 have any available units?
10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 have?
Some of 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 currently offering any rent specials?
10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 is pet friendly.
Does 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 offer parking?
No, 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 does not offer parking.
Does 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 have a pool?
Yes, 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 has a pool.
Does 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 have accessible units?
No, 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10626 Valley Spring Ln #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

