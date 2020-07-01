10626 Valley Spring Ln #201

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathroom Condo Walking Distance To Universal Studios - Luxurious Toluca Lake condo in well maintained Mediterranean style building. Wonderful natural light and high ceilings throughout this beautiful unit. living room with fireplace and balcony. Coved ceiling dining area. Spacious tiled master bath with dual sinks, spa tub, separate walk in shower and large walk in closet. Unit has new paint, brand new carpet all over. Stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting. Comon Area has and Inviting pool and spa area. Recreation room w/sauna. Pet friendly condo. Close to Metro Red Line, Universal City, Toluca Lake Village shops and dining. Studio and Ventura Blvd. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms close to approximately 1400 sq ft.



(RLNE2576382)