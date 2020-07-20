All apartments in Los Angeles
10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203
10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203

10614 W Eastborne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10614 W Eastborne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This two-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom condo unit is located in the Westwood neighborhood in Los Angeles. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the unit boasts hardwood flooring all throughout that complements the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish glossy cabinets and drawers, smooth quartz countertops, custom backsplash, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage and features ceiling fans and ac for climate control. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and two tandem parking with one garaged are available for your vehicles.

Nearby parks:
Westwood Park, Westwood Recreation Center and Century Park

Nearby Schools:
Fairburn Avenue Elementary School - 0.38 miles, 9/10
Westwood Charter Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 8/10
Emerson Community Charter School - 0.33 miles, 5/10
WorldSpeak Language Center - 0.53 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles
8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.5 miles
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.5 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 have any available units?
10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 have?
Some of 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
