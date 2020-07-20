10614 Eastborne Ave Unit 203

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This two-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom condo unit is located in the Westwood neighborhood in Los Angeles. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the unit boasts hardwood flooring all throughout that complements the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish glossy cabinets and drawers, smooth quartz countertops, custom backsplash, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage and features ceiling fans and ac for climate control. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and two tandem parking with one garaged are available for your vehicles.



Nearby parks:

Westwood Park, Westwood Recreation Center and Century Park



Nearby Schools:

Fairburn Avenue Elementary School - 0.38 miles, 9/10

Westwood Charter Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 8/10

Emerson Community Charter School - 0.33 miles, 5/10

WorldSpeak Language Center - 0.53 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

4 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles

704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles

8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.5 miles

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.5 miles



(RLNE4545232)