Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202

10604 Valley Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10604 Valley Spring Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo in Toluca Lake - Spacious unit featuring hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining area, high ceilings w/ recessed lighting, fireplace and private balcony. The well-appointed kitchen comes w/ stainless steel refrigerator and stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and updated bathroom w/ granite countertops, separate shower and bathtub. Unit comes with private washer/dryer. Secure building with tropical garden courtyard entrance, a pool and small gym. 2 gated parking included. Small dog or cat under 25lbs considered. $500 extra deposit if accepted and $150/mo extra rent. No smoking.

(RLNE4330206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 have any available units?
10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 have?
Some of 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 is pet friendly.
Does 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 offer parking?
Yes, 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 offers parking.
Does 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 have a pool?
Yes, 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 has a pool.
Does 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 have accessible units?
No, 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10604 Valley Spring Ln. #202 has units with dishwashers.

