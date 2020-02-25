All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019

10572 AYRES Avenue

10572 Ayres Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10572 Ayres Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
(Open Sunday 1-3 pm) Freestanding Bungalow beautifully Remodeled which Includes its own Private Garden Plus a Separate Bonus Room! Set back from the street and elevated for wonderful treetop views, this is a one-of-a-kind garden unit. The Large Private Yard is ideal for Al Fresco dining under the stars. The Additional Bonus Room is newly redone and perfect for an Office or Gym. Ascend the stairs to your private entrance. Completely remodeled, the ho features a Brand New Kitchen w/ Corian counters, New Cabinets & New Appliances: Refrig, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in the unit. New Air Conditioning split unit. Spacious Living with lots of windows & recessed lighting. Hardwood and Tile floors throughout (no carpet) All New double-pane windows. Updated Bathroom. Very lite & bright. 1-Car Garage w/Opener included. Currently, a second garage is avail for $100/mo. Lease Includes Water & Trash. Avail now for 1 year or longer. Great location near the future Google Headquarters, UCLA, and Century City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10572 AYRES Avenue have any available units?
10572 AYRES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10572 AYRES Avenue have?
Some of 10572 AYRES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10572 AYRES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10572 AYRES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10572 AYRES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10572 AYRES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10572 AYRES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10572 AYRES Avenue offers parking.
Does 10572 AYRES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10572 AYRES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10572 AYRES Avenue have a pool?
No, 10572 AYRES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10572 AYRES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10572 AYRES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10572 AYRES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10572 AYRES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
