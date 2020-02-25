10572 AYRES Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

(Open Sunday 1-3 pm) Freestanding Bungalow beautifully Remodeled which Includes its own Private Garden Plus a Separate Bonus Room! Set back from the street and elevated for wonderful treetop views, this is a one-of-a-kind garden unit. The Large Private Yard is ideal for Al Fresco dining under the stars. The Additional Bonus Room is newly redone and perfect for an Office or Gym. Ascend the stairs to your private entrance. Completely remodeled, the ho features a Brand New Kitchen w/ Corian counters, New Cabinets & New Appliances: Refrig, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in the unit. New Air Conditioning split unit. Spacious Living with lots of windows & recessed lighting. Hardwood and Tile floors throughout (no carpet) All New double-pane windows. Updated Bathroom. Very lite & bright. 1-Car Garage w/Opener included. Currently, a second garage is avail for $100/mo. Lease Includes Water & Trash. Avail now for 1 year or longer. Great location near the future Google Headquarters, UCLA, and Century City