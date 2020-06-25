All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10551 NORTHVALE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10551 NORTHVALE Road
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

10551 NORTHVALE Road

10551 Northvale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10551 Northvale Road, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come home to this 1930's Spanish-style upper unit beaming with character in the heart of Cheviot Hills & the highly coveted Overland School District. Fall in love with the spacious and open floor plan accented by sophisticated hardwood floors, romantic archways and grand windows welcoming floods of natural light. Cook to your heart's content in the kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, ample cabinetry for storage and breakfast nook. Additional unit features include expansive bedrooms with built-ins, two baths, laundry and more. Relish the California sunshine in the beautiful shared yard with ample space for dining or lounging al fresco. Move-in today and relish your central location just moments from local shops, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10551 NORTHVALE Road have any available units?
10551 NORTHVALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10551 NORTHVALE Road have?
Some of 10551 NORTHVALE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10551 NORTHVALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
10551 NORTHVALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10551 NORTHVALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 10551 NORTHVALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10551 NORTHVALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 10551 NORTHVALE Road offers parking.
Does 10551 NORTHVALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10551 NORTHVALE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10551 NORTHVALE Road have a pool?
No, 10551 NORTHVALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 10551 NORTHVALE Road have accessible units?
No, 10551 NORTHVALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10551 NORTHVALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10551 NORTHVALE Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College