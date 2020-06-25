10551 NORTHVALE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come home to this 1930's Spanish-style upper unit beaming with character in the heart of Cheviot Hills & the highly coveted Overland School District. Fall in love with the spacious and open floor plan accented by sophisticated hardwood floors, romantic archways and grand windows welcoming floods of natural light. Cook to your heart's content in the kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, ample cabinetry for storage and breakfast nook. Additional unit features include expansive bedrooms with built-ins, two baths, laundry and more. Relish the California sunshine in the beautiful shared yard with ample space for dining or lounging al fresco. Move-in today and relish your central location just moments from local shops, restaurants and more.