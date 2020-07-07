All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10549 CHEVIOT Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

10549 CHEVIOT Drive

10549 Cheviot Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Westside
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10549 Cheviot Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Perched atop Cheviot Drive sits this gorgeous French English home flooded with natural light. Features include a classic formal entryway, spacious sun-filled living room with wide plank hardwood floors and stone fireplace, perfectly appointed gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances & breakfast area and three generous sized bedrooms. An additional separate guest suite with own bath and private entrance complete this charming residence. The outdoor space is lushly landscaped with mature trees and a rolling green lawn. Located in highly sought after Overland Avenue school district! Available December 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10549 CHEVIOT Drive have any available units?
10549 CHEVIOT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10549 CHEVIOT Drive have?
Some of 10549 CHEVIOT Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10549 CHEVIOT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10549 CHEVIOT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10549 CHEVIOT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10549 CHEVIOT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10549 CHEVIOT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10549 CHEVIOT Drive offers parking.
Does 10549 CHEVIOT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10549 CHEVIOT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10549 CHEVIOT Drive have a pool?
No, 10549 CHEVIOT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10549 CHEVIOT Drive have accessible units?
No, 10549 CHEVIOT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10549 CHEVIOT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10549 CHEVIOT Drive has units with dishwashers.

