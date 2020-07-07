10549 CHEVIOT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Perched atop Cheviot Drive sits this gorgeous French English home flooded with natural light. Features include a classic formal entryway, spacious sun-filled living room with wide plank hardwood floors and stone fireplace, perfectly appointed gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances & breakfast area and three generous sized bedrooms. An additional separate guest suite with own bath and private entrance complete this charming residence. The outdoor space is lushly landscaped with mature trees and a rolling green lawn. Located in highly sought after Overland Avenue school district! Available December 1st, 2019.