1054 S Normandie Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ec6c0909c ---- **Move-In Concession $750 Deposit On Approved Credit** *Free Wifi* Please call or text Ari anytime! Spacious and Renovated! Situated in a well maintained, secure, building with beautiful hardwood floors, you\'ll be steps away from shopping and public transportation, while enjoying the quiet peacefulness of your apartment. The apartment features hardwood floors, a beautiful updated kitchen and a very large closet and storage are. Ceiling fans and vertical blinds are standard, and there is a clean and bright laundry room on premises for your convenience. Street Parking! We also now offer free Wi-Fi access to our residents!* *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details. Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*We adhere to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*