1054 S Normandie Ave
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

1054 S Normandie Ave

1054 South Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1054 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ec6c0909c ---- **Move-In Concession $750 Deposit On Approved Credit** *Free Wifi* Please call or text Ari anytime! Spacious and Renovated! Situated in a well maintained, secure, building with beautiful hardwood floors, you\'ll be steps away from shopping and public transportation, while enjoying the quiet peacefulness of your apartment. The apartment features hardwood floors, a beautiful updated kitchen and a very large closet and storage are. Ceiling fans and vertical blinds are standard, and there is a clean and bright laundry room on premises for your convenience. Street Parking! We also now offer free Wi-Fi access to our residents!* *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details. Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*We adhere to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 S Normandie Ave have any available units?
1054 S Normandie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 S Normandie Ave have?
Some of 1054 S Normandie Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 S Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1054 S Normandie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 S Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1054 S Normandie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1054 S Normandie Ave offer parking?
No, 1054 S Normandie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1054 S Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 S Normandie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 S Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 1054 S Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1054 S Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 1054 S Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 S Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 S Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

