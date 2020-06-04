All apartments in Los Angeles
10535 VESTONE Way
10535 VESTONE Way

10535 W Vestone Way · No Longer Available
Location

10535 W Vestone Way, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Situated atop a private street in lower Bel Air & designed to unite both traditional & contemporary, this grand estate boasts 13,986 sqft of living space,which includes an approx 1200 sqft guest house, on almost 2 acres of land. This unrivaled exclusive compound embodies sophistication w/soaring 12ft & 18ft ceilings, vast floor plan & walls of glass w/breath-taking expansive views in every direction. Featuring a secure gated entrance through a porte-cochere, beautifully manicured landscape, 70ft lap pool, outdoor spa & cabana, master chef's kitchen, home theater/media room, guest house suite w/fully-equipped kitchen & separate 3-car garage, this estate is equipped for grand entertaining! The lux master is detailed w/utmost decadence, extravagant his & hers bath/closets, incredible high ceilings & stunning floor-to-ceiling views of pool & surrounding hills. Add your own finishing touches to this unique retreat w/accomplished design & timeless elegance. Available for sale at $14,995,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10535 VESTONE Way have any available units?
10535 VESTONE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10535 VESTONE Way have?
Some of 10535 VESTONE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10535 VESTONE Way currently offering any rent specials?
10535 VESTONE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10535 VESTONE Way pet-friendly?
No, 10535 VESTONE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10535 VESTONE Way offer parking?
Yes, 10535 VESTONE Way offers parking.
Does 10535 VESTONE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10535 VESTONE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10535 VESTONE Way have a pool?
Yes, 10535 VESTONE Way has a pool.
Does 10535 VESTONE Way have accessible units?
No, 10535 VESTONE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10535 VESTONE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10535 VESTONE Way has units with dishwashers.
