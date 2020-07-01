10520 Valparaiso Street

Amenities

2 Bed/2 Bath open floor concept with a yard in the Palms area of Los Angeles. Larger size main bedroom with newly appointed bathroom is sure to please. Engineered wood floor, fireplace and lots of windows. Shopping nearby, cafes, restaurants, a library, and other shops. Palms Metro station provides the way westbound to the beach, and eastbound to downtown LA. If you enjoy parks there are 2 close to this charming home. Close freeway access will get you to UCLA, USC, AND LMU within a reasonable time.