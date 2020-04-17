All apartments in Los Angeles
10516 AYRES Avenue
Last updated March 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

10516 AYRES Avenue

10516 Ayres Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10516 Ayres Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Available 1/17/20 is this beautiful 1929 Spanish stucco hacienda in Rancho Park, blocks from the Rancho Park Golf Course, Westside Pavilion, Fox & Sony Studios, and all that Cheviot Hills has to offer. On a lovely and quiet street, sits this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with original details galore from hardwood floors, woodburning fireplace, arches, and domed living room ceiling to french doors, 80-year-old palm trees and built-ins. Stainless appliances in kitchen with a formal dining room AND separate breakfast room. To top it off, you are solidly placed in the award-winning Overland Avenue school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10516 AYRES Avenue have any available units?
10516 AYRES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10516 AYRES Avenue have?
Some of 10516 AYRES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10516 AYRES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10516 AYRES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10516 AYRES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10516 AYRES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10516 AYRES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10516 AYRES Avenue offers parking.
Does 10516 AYRES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10516 AYRES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10516 AYRES Avenue have a pool?
No, 10516 AYRES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10516 AYRES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10516 AYRES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10516 AYRES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10516 AYRES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
