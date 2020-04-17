10516 AYRES Avenue

Amenities

Available 1/17/20 is this beautiful 1929 Spanish stucco hacienda in Rancho Park, blocks from the Rancho Park Golf Course, Westside Pavilion, Fox & Sony Studios, and all that Cheviot Hills has to offer. On a lovely and quiet street, sits this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with original details galore from hardwood floors, woodburning fireplace, arches, and domed living room ceiling to french doors, 80-year-old palm trees and built-ins. Stainless appliances in kitchen with a formal dining room AND separate breakfast room. To top it off, you are solidly placed in the award-winning Overland Avenue school district.