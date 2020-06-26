All apartments in Los Angeles
10513 NORTHVALE Road
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:18 AM

10513 NORTHVALE Road

10513 Northvale Road · No Longer Available
Location

10513 Northvale Road, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Breathtaking Spanish home in prime Cheviot Hills. Located in the prized Overland Elementary School district & just moments from all of the Westside's greatest hotspots, eateries & tech hub, Silicon Beach. The spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath main house features stunning period correct details including a Spanish tile roof, stained glass window in the formal dining room, curved archways, a living room with fireplace & dark wood floors throughout. The upstairs boasts a luxurious master suite complete with fireplace, a spa-like bath, massive walk-in closet & wonderful city views. Outside one can enjoy the gorgeous fenced salt water pool with cascading waterfall which leads to the fully stocked car enthusiasts garage with polished brick floors & ample built in storage. Above the garage is an additional remodeled guest unit featuring wood floors, a built-in Murphy Bed, it's own kitchenette & additional private bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10513 NORTHVALE Road have any available units?
10513 NORTHVALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10513 NORTHVALE Road have?
Some of 10513 NORTHVALE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10513 NORTHVALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
10513 NORTHVALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10513 NORTHVALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 10513 NORTHVALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10513 NORTHVALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 10513 NORTHVALE Road offers parking.
Does 10513 NORTHVALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10513 NORTHVALE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10513 NORTHVALE Road have a pool?
Yes, 10513 NORTHVALE Road has a pool.
Does 10513 NORTHVALE Road have accessible units?
No, 10513 NORTHVALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10513 NORTHVALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10513 NORTHVALE Road has units with dishwashers.
