10513 NORTHVALE Road

Amenities
Breathtaking Spanish home in prime Cheviot Hills. Located in the prized Overland Elementary School district & just moments from all of the Westside's greatest hotspots, eateries & tech hub, Silicon Beach. The spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath main house features stunning period correct details including a Spanish tile roof, stained glass window in the formal dining room, curved archways, a living room with fireplace & dark wood floors throughout. The upstairs boasts a luxurious master suite complete with fireplace, a spa-like bath, massive walk-in closet & wonderful city views. Outside one can enjoy the gorgeous fenced salt water pool with cascading waterfall which leads to the fully stocked car enthusiasts garage with polished brick floors & ample built in storage. Above the garage is an additional remodeled guest unit featuring wood floors, a built-in Murphy Bed, it's own kitchenette & additional private bathroom.