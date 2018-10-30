1051 S Sherbourne Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Luxurious Unit Fully Renovated Unit - Property Id: 106228



DESIGN NOTES* Newly renovated (completed September, 2018)* White, crisp and airy Cape Cod inspired * All new state of the art, stainless steel appliances* Custom tile and marble bathrooms* Italian designer bathroom fixtures (brushed nickel accents)* Balconies suited for entertaining * Zen-focused landscaping (Commissioned exclusively for Mr. Kuroyama) NEIGHBORHOOD SUMMARY* Beverly Hills adjacent* Quiet and safe at any time of day* Easy access to Olympic, Wilshire, 10 and 405 Freeways* Walking distance to La Cienega park, Cedars Sinai and famous shopping destinations RESIDENT CONVENIENCE * In unit laundry* Group chat with property management allows for immediate attention to any issues* Resident portal that streamlines payments and record keeping IN A NUT SHELLThe Riviera is a perfect home for anyone who appreciates old world charm without the compromise of modern conveniences. Nestled charmingly on the tip of the golden triangle, you will feel removed from the typical,

