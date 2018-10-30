All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM

1051 S Sherbourne Dr

1051 South Sherbourne Drive · (310) 922-5277
Location

1051 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3599 · Avail. now

$3,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious Unit Fully Renovated Unit - Property Id: 106228

DESIGN NOTES* Newly renovated (completed September, 2018)* White, crisp and airy Cape Cod inspired * All new state of the art, stainless steel appliances* Custom tile and marble bathrooms* Italian designer bathroom fixtures (brushed nickel accents)* Balconies suited for entertaining * Zen-focused landscaping (Commissioned exclusively for Mr. Kuroyama) NEIGHBORHOOD SUMMARY* Beverly Hills adjacent* Quiet and safe at any time of day* Easy access to Olympic, Wilshire, 10 and 405 Freeways* Walking distance to La Cienega park, Cedars Sinai and famous shopping destinations RESIDENT CONVENIENCE * In unit laundry* Group chat with property management allows for immediate attention to any issues* Resident portal that streamlines payments and record keeping IN A NUT SHELLThe Riviera is a perfect home for anyone who appreciates old world charm without the compromise of modern conveniences. Nestled charmingly on the tip of the golden triangle, you will feel removed from the typical,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106228
Property Id 106228

(RLNE5810617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 S Sherbourne Dr have any available units?
1051 S Sherbourne Dr has a unit available for $3,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 S Sherbourne Dr have?
Some of 1051 S Sherbourne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 S Sherbourne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1051 S Sherbourne Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 S Sherbourne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1051 S Sherbourne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1051 S Sherbourne Dr offer parking?
No, 1051 S Sherbourne Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1051 S Sherbourne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1051 S Sherbourne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 S Sherbourne Dr have a pool?
No, 1051 S Sherbourne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1051 S Sherbourne Dr have accessible units?
No, 1051 S Sherbourne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 S Sherbourne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 S Sherbourne Dr has units with dishwashers.
