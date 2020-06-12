1048 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A huge lower level 2 bedroom unit ideally located in between Hancock Park and Beverly Center-Miracle Mile. This beautifully upgraded unit is a short stroll from 10 freeway and surrounded by a calm and quiet neighborhood and just steps from the town's boutiques, restaurants, shops, and cafes. Be the first one to enjoy the remodeled unit with wall-to-wall hardwood floor, new custom designer paint, new Quartz countertops, new faucet, and new Samsung dishwasher in the kitchen. Enjoy the separated living room, dining room, and breakfast nook. 2 parking spaces (1-covered, 1-uncovered) are included and extra parking(uncovered) spot is available for $100 per month. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included.