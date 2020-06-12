All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

1048 South ORANGE Drive

1048 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1048 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A huge lower level 2 bedroom unit ideally located in between Hancock Park and Beverly Center-Miracle Mile. This beautifully upgraded unit is a short stroll from 10 freeway and surrounded by a calm and quiet neighborhood and just steps from the town's boutiques, restaurants, shops, and cafes. Be the first one to enjoy the remodeled unit with wall-to-wall hardwood floor, new custom designer paint, new Quartz countertops, new faucet, and new Samsung dishwasher in the kitchen. Enjoy the separated living room, dining room, and breakfast nook. 2 parking spaces (1-covered, 1-uncovered) are included and extra parking(uncovered) spot is available for $100 per month. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
1048 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1048 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 1048 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1048 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1048 South ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1048 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1048 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 1048 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 South ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 1048 South ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1048 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1048 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 South ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
