1047 Westholme Avenue

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities garage

1957 Mid-Century Modern By William Stephenson for Lease in Little Holmby, Westwood - William Stephenson, who also designed President Reagans personal residence and other celebrities, completed the Flax residence in 1956. Now, this fabulous Mid-Century home is available to rent.



Boosting over 3500 SF of open living space this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has many of its original design features intact. Walls of glass off the main massive living/dinning room anchored by a fireplace make it the perfect setting for any social event or family gathering. The original kitchen has been diligently maintained with original cabinetry and hardware along with an eat-in breakfast nook that over looks the the lushly landscaped back yard.



Twelve-foot ceilings, sharp lines, skylights, glass walls and period fixtures only add to the originality of this architectural significant home. One of the 5 bedrooms on the second floor has it's own private entry off the street.



The master bath with his and her sinks also has a walk in closet and safe, all luxuries of the time but essential to todays standards. There is even a super sized storage room/Bonus Room between the house and attached two-car garage.



Walking distance to all the great shops and restaurants in the Westwood Village make this the quintessential house for those seeking a true Mid Century Modern home.



(RLNE4599471)