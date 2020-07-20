All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1047 Westholme Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1047 Westholme Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1047 Westholme Avenue

1047 Westholme Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1047 Westholme Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
1957 Mid-Century Modern By William Stephenson for Lease in Little Holmby, Westwood - William Stephenson, who also designed President Reagans personal residence and other celebrities, completed the Flax residence in 1956. Now, this fabulous Mid-Century home is available to rent.

Boosting over 3500 SF of open living space this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has many of its original design features intact. Walls of glass off the main massive living/dinning room anchored by a fireplace make it the perfect setting for any social event or family gathering. The original kitchen has been diligently maintained with original cabinetry and hardware along with an eat-in breakfast nook that over looks the the lushly landscaped back yard.

Twelve-foot ceilings, sharp lines, skylights, glass walls and period fixtures only add to the originality of this architectural significant home. One of the 5 bedrooms on the second floor has it's own private entry off the street.

The master bath with his and her sinks also has a walk in closet and safe, all luxuries of the time but essential to todays standards. There is even a super sized storage room/Bonus Room between the house and attached two-car garage.

Walking distance to all the great shops and restaurants in the Westwood Village make this the quintessential house for those seeking a true Mid Century Modern home.

(RLNE4599471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Westholme Avenue have any available units?
1047 Westholme Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1047 Westholme Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Westholme Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Westholme Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1047 Westholme Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1047 Westholme Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1047 Westholme Avenue offers parking.
Does 1047 Westholme Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Westholme Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Westholme Avenue have a pool?
No, 1047 Westholme Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Westholme Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1047 Westholme Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Westholme Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Westholme Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Westholme Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 Westholme Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College