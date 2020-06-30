10449 McClemont Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Wonderful single level home with hardwood floors, loads of closet space, lrg kitchen, 2 ample bedrooms home is nestled in a friendly neighborhood Ceiling fans & window A/C units, house cool in summer w mature shade trees & cozy in winter months. The welcoming front porch brings you to front doorentrance. The Living room has working fireplace; LR flows into Kitchen w newer appliances. Both bedrooms & bath are towards back of the house Pretty green grass shared back yard. Easy access to hiking and biking in nearby Angeles National Park. Schools & shoppingare nearby. Unrestricted street parking & 1 tandem driveway spot. Owner's storage unit on property. Guest House on the property is occupied. Good credit a must; proof of employment, references, required. Agents call for lock box information. No Pets