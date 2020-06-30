All apartments in Los Angeles
10449 McClemont Ave
10449 McClemont Ave

10449 Mcclemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10449 Mcclemont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wonderful single level home with hardwood floors, loads of closet space, lrg kitchen, 2 ample bedrooms home is nestled in a friendly neighborhood Ceiling fans & window A/C units, house cool in summer w mature shade trees & cozy in winter months. The welcoming front porch brings you to front doorentrance. The Living room has working fireplace; LR flows into Kitchen w newer appliances. Both bedrooms & bath are towards back of the house Pretty green grass shared back yard. Easy access to hiking and biking in nearby Angeles National Park. Schools & shoppingare nearby. Unrestricted street parking & 1 tandem driveway spot. Owner's storage unit on property. Guest House on the property is occupied. Good credit a must; proof of employment, references, required. Agents call for lock box information. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10449 McClemont Ave have any available units?
10449 McClemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10449 McClemont Ave have?
Some of 10449 McClemont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10449 McClemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10449 McClemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10449 McClemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10449 McClemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10449 McClemont Ave offer parking?
No, 10449 McClemont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10449 McClemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10449 McClemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10449 McClemont Ave have a pool?
No, 10449 McClemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10449 McClemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 10449 McClemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10449 McClemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10449 McClemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

