10447 Whipple Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Authentic 1927 Spanish beauty. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom has been expertly updated while holding onto it’s old Hollywood charm. Walk past the wrought iron gated driveway into a beautiful, peaceful courtyard. Enter the spacious sunken living room with vaulted wood beamed ceilings and a custom tiled fireplace. An oversized arched window floods the room with natural light. A charm filled large dining room overlooks the living room. Walk further through the remodeled kitchen complete with new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms with a relaxing master featuring a remodeled en-suite bath. Entering the rear yard you’ll find yourself on a lushly landscaped backyard with large, grassy area -Avocado and Orange trees. There is a bonus space in the back which is perfect for an office, guests or even an art studio. This home has it all and is surrounded by multi million dollar properties in a highly sought after Toluca Lake location. The “Village” is nearby to enjoy all the restaurants and shopping as well as Universal Studios and public transportation.