All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10447 Whipple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10447 Whipple Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

10447 Whipple Street

10447 Whipple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10447 Whipple Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Authentic 1927 Spanish beauty. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom has been expertly updated while holding onto it’s old Hollywood charm. Walk past the wrought iron gated driveway into a beautiful, peaceful courtyard. Enter the spacious sunken living room with vaulted wood beamed ceilings and a custom tiled fireplace. An oversized arched window floods the room with natural light. A charm filled large dining room overlooks the living room. Walk further through the remodeled kitchen complete with new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms with a relaxing master featuring a remodeled en-suite bath. Entering the rear yard you’ll find yourself on a lushly landscaped backyard with large, grassy area -Avocado and Orange trees. There is a bonus space in the back which is perfect for an office, guests or even an art studio. This home has it all and is surrounded by multi million dollar properties in a highly sought after Toluca Lake location. The “Village” is nearby to enjoy all the restaurants and shopping as well as Universal Studios and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10447 Whipple Street have any available units?
10447 Whipple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10447 Whipple Street have?
Some of 10447 Whipple Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10447 Whipple Street currently offering any rent specials?
10447 Whipple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10447 Whipple Street pet-friendly?
No, 10447 Whipple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10447 Whipple Street offer parking?
No, 10447 Whipple Street does not offer parking.
Does 10447 Whipple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10447 Whipple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10447 Whipple Street have a pool?
No, 10447 Whipple Street does not have a pool.
Does 10447 Whipple Street have accessible units?
No, 10447 Whipple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10447 Whipple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10447 Whipple Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College