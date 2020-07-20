All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10445 EASTBORNE Avenue

10445 W Eastborne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10445 W Eastborne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Remodeled, modern condominium located in a quiet residential neighborhood in prime Westwood. The open plan with spacious, private large patio that is perfect for entertaining. The updated kitchen includes marble counters, stainless steel appliances, and farmhouse sink. The spa-like master bath features glass marble mosaics and a steam shower with rain can shower head. Just minutes from the new and improved Century City shopping, dining, and movies. Owner may consider leasing fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue have any available units?
10445 EASTBORNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue have?
Some of 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10445 EASTBORNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue offer parking?
No, 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10445 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
