10445 EASTBORNE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Remodeled, modern condominium located in a quiet residential neighborhood in prime Westwood. The open plan with spacious, private large patio that is perfect for entertaining. The updated kitchen includes marble counters, stainless steel appliances, and farmhouse sink. The spa-like master bath features glass marble mosaics and a steam shower with rain can shower head. Just minutes from the new and improved Century City shopping, dining, and movies. Owner may consider leasing fully furnished.