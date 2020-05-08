All apartments in Los Angeles
1043 S Hayworth Avenue
1043 S Hayworth Avenue

1043 South Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1043 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Light filled 3 bedroom 2 bath upper level unit of Spanish Revival duplex in Carthay Square. The unit oozes architectural charm with details such as coved ceilings, breezy arches, casement windows, and treetop views. Unit features a formal living and dining room, recessed lighting and hardwood floors. Property has central air/heat and laundry in unit,. Outside you have convenient 1 car garage parking space plus 1 tandem parking. Enjoy a peaceful communal backyard for dining and relaxing. This unit is located on a pretty tree-lined street, conveniently located near Miracle Mile, The Grove and Farmers Market, The Beverly Center and the shops on Robertson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 S Hayworth Avenue have any available units?
1043 S Hayworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 S Hayworth Avenue have?
Some of 1043 S Hayworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 S Hayworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1043 S Hayworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 S Hayworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1043 S Hayworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1043 S Hayworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1043 S Hayworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1043 S Hayworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1043 S Hayworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 S Hayworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1043 S Hayworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1043 S Hayworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1043 S Hayworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 S Hayworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 S Hayworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
