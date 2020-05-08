1043 S Hayworth Avenue

Amenities

Light filled 3 bedroom 2 bath upper level unit of Spanish Revival duplex in Carthay Square. The unit oozes architectural charm with details such as coved ceilings, breezy arches, casement windows, and treetop views. Unit features a formal living and dining room, recessed lighting and hardwood floors. Property has central air/heat and laundry in unit,. Outside you have convenient 1 car garage parking space plus 1 tandem parking. Enjoy a peaceful communal backyard for dining and relaxing. This unit is located on a pretty tree-lined street, conveniently located near Miracle Mile, The Grove and Farmers Market, The Beverly Center and the shops on Robertson.