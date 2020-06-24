All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

1043 MANZANITA Street

1043 Manzanita Street · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Manzanita Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Built in 2016, this spacious three-level home is available for lease in Sunset Junction, the beating heart of Silver Lake. Enjoy seamless city access and panoramic views from the private rooftop deck. Three levels of light-filled living space culminate in the dramatic great room finished with beautiful oak flooring, and an open kitchen featuring quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash and stainless appliances by Bosch. Well-proportioned bedrooms include the Master with attached bathroom featuring dual vanities, separate shower + soaking tub and a walk-in closet. From the rooftop deck find sweeping views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory and nightly sunsets. The attached two-car garage provides direct access, or leave your ride at home and take advantage of an amazing location near local hot-spots Intelligentsia, Stella, Forage, Sawyer, The Black Cat and popular twice-weekly Farmer's Market. The Silver Lake Reservoir, Echo Park and Downtown LA are within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 MANZANITA Street have any available units?
1043 MANZANITA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 MANZANITA Street have?
Some of 1043 MANZANITA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 MANZANITA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1043 MANZANITA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 MANZANITA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 MANZANITA Street is pet friendly.
Does 1043 MANZANITA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1043 MANZANITA Street offers parking.
Does 1043 MANZANITA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 MANZANITA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 MANZANITA Street have a pool?
No, 1043 MANZANITA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1043 MANZANITA Street have accessible units?
No, 1043 MANZANITA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 MANZANITA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 MANZANITA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
