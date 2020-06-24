1043 MANZANITA Street

Amenities

Built in 2016, this spacious three-level home is available for lease in Sunset Junction, the beating heart of Silver Lake. Enjoy seamless city access and panoramic views from the private rooftop deck. Three levels of light-filled living space culminate in the dramatic great room finished with beautiful oak flooring, and an open kitchen featuring quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash and stainless appliances by Bosch. Well-proportioned bedrooms include the Master with attached bathroom featuring dual vanities, separate shower + soaking tub and a walk-in closet. From the rooftop deck find sweeping views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory and nightly sunsets. The attached two-car garage provides direct access, or leave your ride at home and take advantage of an amazing location near local hot-spots Intelligentsia, Stella, Forage, Sawyer, The Black Cat and popular twice-weekly Farmer's Market. The Silver Lake Reservoir, Echo Park and Downtown LA are within easy reach.