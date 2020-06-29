All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

10421 Johanna Ave

10421 Johanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10421 Johanna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Foothill Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
game room
Fabulous Horse Property Stables 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms / Family room / Pool home in Shadow Hills. - Beautiful horse property with 5 bedroom/3 bath home in Shadow Hills. Perfect for horses. Three stables. Just bring your horses!
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom gated home with circular driveway and plenty of parking. Large front and back yards with a gorgeous pool and stable area suitable for horses. Outdoor covered patio with fans and lights for late night entertainment. Large master suite with walk in closet. There is a separate laundry and mudroom. Has a big Living Room and a large separate Family Room/Game Room. RV parking or area for more storage. This is a must see!
The property is very private, located approximately twenty minutes from Hollywood, Universal Studios, and Warner Brothers. Minutes away from freeway 210

Apply online at www.LRSRM.com
Offered by LRS Realty and Management.
This property is move in ready!!

For more information call Realtor Lorena Escobar at 818 792-0894
Realtor DRE #01216798

"We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws"

(RLNE5111994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 Johanna Ave have any available units?
10421 Johanna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10421 Johanna Ave have?
Some of 10421 Johanna Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 Johanna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10421 Johanna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 Johanna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10421 Johanna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10421 Johanna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10421 Johanna Ave offers parking.
Does 10421 Johanna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 Johanna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 Johanna Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10421 Johanna Ave has a pool.
Does 10421 Johanna Ave have accessible units?
No, 10421 Johanna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 Johanna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10421 Johanna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
