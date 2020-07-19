All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1041 ILIFF Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1041 ILIFF Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1041 ILIFF Street

1041 N Iliff St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1041 N Iliff St, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New Construction minutes from the Palisades Village, hiking trails and Palisades Park. This Clark Remington designed Spanish Modern has expansive ceilings and a lot of natural light. It features expansive ceilings throughout and 5 en-suite bedrooms and 5.5 Baths, on a lovely 6500 square foot lot. The master bedroom has a balcony, two walk-in closets and a large master bathroom with freestanding tub and walk-in shower. Beautiful open kitchen features island bar seating, pantry and breakfast area. The porch deck opens to a sizable backyard. The proximity to the village with the beauty of this home makes this property perfect for all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 ILIFF Street have any available units?
1041 ILIFF Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 ILIFF Street have?
Some of 1041 ILIFF Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 ILIFF Street currently offering any rent specials?
1041 ILIFF Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 ILIFF Street pet-friendly?
No, 1041 ILIFF Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1041 ILIFF Street offer parking?
Yes, 1041 ILIFF Street offers parking.
Does 1041 ILIFF Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 ILIFF Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 ILIFF Street have a pool?
No, 1041 ILIFF Street does not have a pool.
Does 1041 ILIFF Street have accessible units?
No, 1041 ILIFF Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 ILIFF Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 ILIFF Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
NMS 11665
11665 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College