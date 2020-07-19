1041 ILIFF Street

Amenities
New Construction minutes from the Palisades Village, hiking trails and Palisades Park. This Clark Remington designed Spanish Modern has expansive ceilings and a lot of natural light. It features expansive ceilings throughout and 5 en-suite bedrooms and 5.5 Baths, on a lovely 6500 square foot lot. The master bedroom has a balcony, two walk-in closets and a large master bathroom with freestanding tub and walk-in shower. Beautiful open kitchen features island bar seating, pantry and breakfast area. The porch deck opens to a sizable backyard. The proximity to the village with the beauty of this home makes this property perfect for all.