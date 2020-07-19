1041 ILIFF Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking new construction

New Construction minutes from the Palisades Village, hiking trails and Palisades Park. This Clark Remington designed Spanish Modern has expansive ceilings and a lot of natural light. It features expansive ceilings throughout and 5 en-suite bedrooms and 5.5 Baths, on a lovely 6500 square foot lot. The master bedroom has a balcony, two walk-in closets and a large master bathroom with freestanding tub and walk-in shower. Beautiful open kitchen features island bar seating, pantry and breakfast area. The porch deck opens to a sizable backyard. The proximity to the village with the beauty of this home makes this property perfect for all.