10401 Mcbroom St

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath Horse property with stables! Shadow Hills/Tujunga . Includes Studio / Guest house - Main House: 3 Bed, 2 Bath. Studio guest house with 1 Bathroom and Kitchen; 1,837 square feet of living space.



Beautiful and spacious property with plenty of room for horses located in Shadow Hills. There are amazing trails around this private location where you can enjoy nature and beautiful scenery. 19,300 square feet of flat and usable land. Living room is beautifully remodeled and equipped with a brick fireplace to enjoy cozy nights. Kitchen remodeled with ceramic floor, granite countertops, Imperial six burner commercial stove, bosch dishwasher.



Gorgeous Studio / Guest house, with Kitchen and 1 Bathroom. Brand new laminate flooring, fresh paint. Kitchen has brand new granite countertops and a new stove. Full bathroom and recess lights. Private entry.



The property is very private, located approximately twenty minutes from Hollywood, Universal Studios, and Warner Brothers. Minutes away from freeway 210 Must see!



