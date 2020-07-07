All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

10401 Mcbroom St

10401 Mcbroom Street · No Longer Available
Location

10401 Mcbroom Street, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Foothill Trails

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath Horse property with stables! Shadow Hills/Tujunga . Includes Studio / Guest house - Main House: 3 Bed, 2 Bath. Studio guest house with 1 Bathroom and Kitchen; 1,837 square feet of living space.

Beautiful and spacious property with plenty of room for horses located in Shadow Hills. There are amazing trails around this private location where you can enjoy nature and beautiful scenery. 19,300 square feet of flat and usable land. Living room is beautifully remodeled and equipped with a brick fireplace to enjoy cozy nights. Kitchen remodeled with ceramic floor, granite countertops, Imperial six burner commercial stove, bosch dishwasher.

Gorgeous Studio / Guest house, with Kitchen and 1 Bathroom. Brand new laminate flooring, fresh paint. Kitchen has brand new granite countertops and a new stove. Full bathroom and recess lights. Private entry.

The property is very private, located approximately twenty minutes from Hollywood, Universal Studios, and Warner Brothers. Minutes away from freeway 210 Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 Mcbroom St have any available units?
10401 Mcbroom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10401 Mcbroom St have?
Some of 10401 Mcbroom St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 Mcbroom St currently offering any rent specials?
10401 Mcbroom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 Mcbroom St pet-friendly?
No, 10401 Mcbroom St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10401 Mcbroom St offer parking?
No, 10401 Mcbroom St does not offer parking.
Does 10401 Mcbroom St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 Mcbroom St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 Mcbroom St have a pool?
No, 10401 Mcbroom St does not have a pool.
Does 10401 Mcbroom St have accessible units?
No, 10401 Mcbroom St does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 Mcbroom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10401 Mcbroom St has units with dishwashers.
