1040 Glendon

Amenities

gym concierge business center hot tub

About Palazzo Westwood Village



Southern Californias most luxurious rental community! Located in the heart of Westwood Village , this new residential oasis is just steps away from Los Angeles most vibrant retail, cultural, and entertainment amenities. This exclusive community will feature resort style apartment homes and townhomes designed with premium finishes and upscale appointments to delight your senses and complement your lifestyle. Residents are pampered year round with resort style amenities such as a private world class health spa and club, a state of the art fitness center, a full service concierge, an executive business center and beautiful gardens and fountains.