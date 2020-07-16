All apartments in Los Angeles
10389 Olympic Blvd
Last updated February 17 2020 at 9:46 AM

10389 Olympic Blvd

10389 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10389 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 1 bedroom apartment, very bright and updated. There is newer cherry hardwood floors throughout the unit. The living room is large with built in shelves, and a large closet room for storage. The living room opens into the dining space and the kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry. The kitchen has been updated with new cherry wood cabinets and stone countertops, with the stove/ oven and fridge included. The bedroom is large and bright with a window AC unit. The bathroom has been updated with newer fixtures and fun pink glamour tiles bring charm to the tub. There are built in closets in the hall for added storage and laundry on site. In close distance to Ralphs, adjacent to Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, Century city mall and offices, UCLA, and major freeways 10, and 405. Please call 1-800-455- RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10389 Olympic Blvd have any available units?
10389 Olympic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10389 Olympic Blvd have?
Some of 10389 Olympic Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10389 Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10389 Olympic Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10389 Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10389 Olympic Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10389 Olympic Blvd offer parking?
No, 10389 Olympic Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10389 Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10389 Olympic Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10389 Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 10389 Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10389 Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10389 Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10389 Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10389 Olympic Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
