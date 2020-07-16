10389 Olympic Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 1 bedroom apartment, very bright and updated. There is newer cherry hardwood floors throughout the unit. The living room is large with built in shelves, and a large closet room for storage. The living room opens into the dining space and the kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry. The kitchen has been updated with new cherry wood cabinets and stone countertops, with the stove/ oven and fridge included. The bedroom is large and bright with a window AC unit. The bathroom has been updated with newer fixtures and fun pink glamour tiles bring charm to the tub. There are built in closets in the hall for added storage and laundry on site. In close distance to Ralphs, adjacent to Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, Century city mall and offices, UCLA, and major freeways 10, and 405. Please call 1-800-455- RENT