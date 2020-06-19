10361 DUNLEER Drive

Amenities

Available June 1st, 2019. Stunning 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathroom Tudor style home perfectly located on coveted Dunleer Drive. This gorgeous home showcases a grand formal living room with wood beamed cathedral ceilings, open concept family room that leads to the dining area and on to the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, six-burner range, and oversized island. A spacious guest room with en-suite bath complete the first floor. The second story provides an expansive master suite with walk-in closet and lavish en-suite bath with glass encased shower and soaking tub. An additional en-suite guest room completes the indoor space. A lushly landscaped private rear yard showcases a rolling grass lawn and a relaxing hot tub. A perfectly appointed home in the heart of Cheviot!