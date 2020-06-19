All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10361 DUNLEER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10361 DUNLEER Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

10361 DUNLEER Drive

10361 Dunleer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10361 Dunleer Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available June 1st, 2019. Stunning 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathroom Tudor style home perfectly located on coveted Dunleer Drive. This gorgeous home showcases a grand formal living room with wood beamed cathedral ceilings, open concept family room that leads to the dining area and on to the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, six-burner range, and oversized island. A spacious guest room with en-suite bath complete the first floor. The second story provides an expansive master suite with walk-in closet and lavish en-suite bath with glass encased shower and soaking tub. An additional en-suite guest room completes the indoor space. A lushly landscaped private rear yard showcases a rolling grass lawn and a relaxing hot tub. A perfectly appointed home in the heart of Cheviot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10361 DUNLEER Drive have any available units?
10361 DUNLEER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10361 DUNLEER Drive have?
Some of 10361 DUNLEER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10361 DUNLEER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10361 DUNLEER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10361 DUNLEER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10361 DUNLEER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10361 DUNLEER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10361 DUNLEER Drive offers parking.
Does 10361 DUNLEER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10361 DUNLEER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10361 DUNLEER Drive have a pool?
No, 10361 DUNLEER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10361 DUNLEER Drive have accessible units?
No, 10361 DUNLEER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10361 DUNLEER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10361 DUNLEER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College