1036 S Cochran Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous and huge 3 Bed / 2 Bath downstairs apartment. Hardwood floors, fireplace, separate dining room, bay window in front, tons of natural lighting throughout. Walk-Score of 85, great neighborhood!



Includes 2 Car Garage Parking. No Utilities Included.

Located in the highly desired Miracle Mile neighborhood.



Nearby schools include Bnos Devorah High School, Wilshire Crest Elementary School and Cathedral Chapel School. The closest grocery stores are Flower Corner Market, Yummy.com - We Deliver in About 30 Minutes! and Smart & Final. Nearby coffee shops include Grocerie Cafe, 7-Eleven and Hermanos Coffee. Nearby restaurants include El Chato Taco Truck, El Burrito Jr and Top Round Roast Beef. 1034 S Cochran Ave is near Hancock Park, Los Angeles High Memorial Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center. There are some bike lanes.