Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1036 S Cochran Avenue

1036 South Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1036 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous and huge 3 Bed / 2 Bath downstairs apartment. Hardwood floors, fireplace, separate dining room, bay window in front, tons of natural lighting throughout. Walk-Score of 85, great neighborhood!

Includes 2 Car Garage Parking. No Utilities Included.
Located in the highly desired Miracle Mile neighborhood.

Nearby schools include Bnos Devorah High School, Wilshire Crest Elementary School and Cathedral Chapel School. The closest grocery stores are Flower Corner Market, Yummy.com - We Deliver in About 30 Minutes! and Smart & Final. Nearby coffee shops include Grocerie Cafe, 7-Eleven and Hermanos Coffee. Nearby restaurants include El Chato Taco Truck, El Burrito Jr and Top Round Roast Beef. 1034 S Cochran Ave is near Hancock Park, Los Angeles High Memorial Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center. There are some bike lanes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 S Cochran Avenue have any available units?
1036 S Cochran Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 S Cochran Avenue have?
Some of 1036 S Cochran Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 S Cochran Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1036 S Cochran Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 S Cochran Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 S Cochran Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1036 S Cochran Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1036 S Cochran Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1036 S Cochran Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 S Cochran Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 S Cochran Avenue have a pool?
No, 1036 S Cochran Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1036 S Cochran Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1036 S Cochran Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 S Cochran Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 S Cochran Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
