10350 West SUNSET Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

Indulge in this elegant Holmby Hills estate exuding luxury across approx. 1.70 acres of land. The long private drive leads to lush grounds including private park, grassy yard, gardens, and walking paths that envelope this captivating home. Entertain in the grand formal dining room, spacious living room, library, bar, and indulgent eat-in chef's kitchen or outside in the expansive terraces, grandiose pool, and patio flowing seamlessly through beautiful French doors throughout. Relax in the luxurious bedrooms & spa-like baths detailed w/ utmost perfection. Designed w/ exquisite crown moldings, beautiful arches, marvelous staircase, mahogany floors & pristine marble, this home has been the venue of some of Hollywood's most elegant celebrations. Live in the embodiment of Old Hollywood sophistication w/ the finest details & craftsmanship captured by this iconic masterpiece in the grandest.