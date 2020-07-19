All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:02 PM

10350 West SUNSET Boulevard

10350 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10350 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Indulge in this elegant Holmby Hills estate exuding luxury across approx. 1.70 acres of land. The long private drive leads to lush grounds including private park, grassy yard, gardens, and walking paths that envelope this captivating home. Entertain in the grand formal dining room, spacious living room, library, bar, and indulgent eat-in chef's kitchen or outside in the expansive terraces, grandiose pool, and patio flowing seamlessly through beautiful French doors throughout. Relax in the luxurious bedrooms & spa-like baths detailed w/ utmost perfection. Designed w/ exquisite crown moldings, beautiful arches, marvelous staircase, mahogany floors & pristine marble, this home has been the venue of some of Hollywood's most elegant celebrations. Live in the embodiment of Old Hollywood sophistication w/ the finest details & craftsmanship captured by this iconic masterpiece in the grandest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard have any available units?
10350 West SUNSET Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard have?
Some of 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10350 West SUNSET Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10350 West SUNSET Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
