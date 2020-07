10341 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

GATED TOWNHOUSE IN THE UPSCALE CHATSWORTH NEIGHBORHOOD; AUTOMATIC SECURITY GATE; PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED; DETACHED TWO CAR GARAGE WITH AUTOMATIC DOOR OPENERS AND KEYPAD; ADDITIONAL RESIDENT PARKING SPACES IN THE COMMON AREA; END UNIT WITH ONLY ONE SIDE ATTACHED TO OTHER UNIT; FENCED AND GATED PRIVATE FRONT YARD; LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA, KITCHEN, HALF BATH AND LAUNDRY AREA ON THE FIRST LEVEL; LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE; TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL BATHROOM UPSTAIRS; MASTER BEDROOM WITH BALCONY; CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING UNIT; LAMINATED FLOORING; COMMUNITY POOL; EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY, METRO LINK AND MARKETS.