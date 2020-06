Amenities

Upgraded one bedroom and one bath guest unit in Chatsworth. Separate entry, light and bright. Wood floors throughout, Kitchen features granite counters and new cabinets. Beautifully tiled bathroom. Spacious 1 bedroom. Back yard for your entertainment. Central AC and heat. Very quiet and close to major freeways and shopping. Located in a very residential area. This guest unit will not last for long must see.