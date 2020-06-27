10305 NORTHVALE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking

This Beautiful Cheviot Hills home is fully remodeled with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Wood floors throughout, fantastic cooks kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Highlights include a large living room w/ fireplace, beautiful master bath w/ oversized tub and formal dining room for family dinners and entertaining. City views from upstairs with balcony access and fantastic natural light. Detached office/ fitness room with additional storage. Serene backyard with a brick courtyard, zen garden and meditation area. Easy freeway access and close to everything, Century City and Beverly Hills, conveniently located near restaurants and stores. Cheviot Hills living at its finest. Available now.