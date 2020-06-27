All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

10305 NORTHVALE Road

10305 Northvale Road · No Longer Available
Location

10305 Northvale Road, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
This Beautiful Cheviot Hills home is fully remodeled with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Wood floors throughout, fantastic cooks kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Highlights include a large living room w/ fireplace, beautiful master bath w/ oversized tub and formal dining room for family dinners and entertaining. City views from upstairs with balcony access and fantastic natural light. Detached office/ fitness room with additional storage. Serene backyard with a brick courtyard, zen garden and meditation area. Easy freeway access and close to everything, Century City and Beverly Hills, conveniently located near restaurants and stores. Cheviot Hills living at its finest. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 NORTHVALE Road have any available units?
10305 NORTHVALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 NORTHVALE Road have?
Some of 10305 NORTHVALE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 NORTHVALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
10305 NORTHVALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 NORTHVALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 10305 NORTHVALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10305 NORTHVALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 10305 NORTHVALE Road offers parking.
Does 10305 NORTHVALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10305 NORTHVALE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 NORTHVALE Road have a pool?
No, 10305 NORTHVALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 10305 NORTHVALE Road have accessible units?
No, 10305 NORTHVALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 NORTHVALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 NORTHVALE Road has units with dishwashers.
