1030 MONUMENT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1926 original Spanish home with A+location, steps to the Palisades Village. French doors, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, original 1920s tiles, fixtures & hardware throughout. The home has been lovingly cared for over the years, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and Sub-Zero. Large family room downstairs with separate entrance, full bath, & flat screen, could be used as a possible 4th bedroom or private office. Master suite w/large walk-in closet, master bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower and beautiful arched French doors that open to one of the many outdoor spaces. This home is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the private tranquil garden. Property is also for sale, please reach out to the listing agent for details, price terms, etc.