Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:13 AM

1030 MONUMENT Street

1030 Monument Street · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Monument Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1926 original Spanish home with A+location, steps to the Palisades Village. French doors, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, original 1920s tiles, fixtures & hardware throughout. The home has been lovingly cared for over the years, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and Sub-Zero. Large family room downstairs with separate entrance, full bath, & flat screen, could be used as a possible 4th bedroom or private office. Master suite w/large walk-in closet, master bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower and beautiful arched French doors that open to one of the many outdoor spaces. This home is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the private tranquil garden. Property is also for sale, please reach out to the listing agent for details, price terms, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 MONUMENT Street have any available units?
1030 MONUMENT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 MONUMENT Street have?
Some of 1030 MONUMENT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 MONUMENT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 MONUMENT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 MONUMENT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1030 MONUMENT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1030 MONUMENT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1030 MONUMENT Street offers parking.
Does 1030 MONUMENT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 MONUMENT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 MONUMENT Street have a pool?
No, 1030 MONUMENT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 MONUMENT Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 MONUMENT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 MONUMENT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 MONUMENT Street has units with dishwashers.
