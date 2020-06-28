All apartments in Los Angeles
1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street
1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street

1026 Bonnie Brae Street · No Longer Available
Location

1026 Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A wonderful two bed, one bath apartment in the heart of Echo Park is now available. The location is right around the corner from Echo Park Lake, Echoplex, Brite Spot, Mohawk Bend, Little Joy, The Short Stop, and much more! The unit has beautiful floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances (range/oven and refrigerator), ductless mini-split AC in living room, new tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, new fixtures, new blinds and washer and dryer in the building. Owner pays Water and Trash. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. One parking spot included. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street have any available units?
1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street have?
Some of 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street is pet friendly.
Does 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street offers parking.
Does 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street have a pool?
No, 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
