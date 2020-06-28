1026 North BONNIE BRAE Street

Amenities

A wonderful two bed, one bath apartment in the heart of Echo Park is now available. The location is right around the corner from Echo Park Lake, Echoplex, Brite Spot, Mohawk Bend, Little Joy, The Short Stop, and much more! The unit has beautiful floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances (range/oven and refrigerator), ductless mini-split AC in living room, new tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, new fixtures, new blinds and washer and dryer in the building. Owner pays Water and Trash. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. One parking spot included. Come and see it today!