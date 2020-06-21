All apartments in Los Angeles
10253 Irma Avenue

10253 Irma Avenue · (818) 241-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10253 Irma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very cute tri-level home with mountain views. Traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bath in quiet cul de sac in Tujunga. New central air and heat w/ smart thermostat. Dishwasher, gas range, microwave (currently comes with additional refrigerator/freezer in garage) / all in working order, included but not maintained as part of the rental.) Flowing floor plan allows kitchen to open onto living room and attached patio. Extra deep, attached 2 car garage with overhead storage. Laminate floors in living room and walkways, and newer carpeted floors in bedrooms and living areas. Neatly landscaped Pet friendly. Gardner included. Tenant to pay utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10253 Irma Avenue have any available units?
10253 Irma Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10253 Irma Avenue have?
Some of 10253 Irma Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10253 Irma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10253 Irma Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10253 Irma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10253 Irma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10253 Irma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10253 Irma Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10253 Irma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10253 Irma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10253 Irma Avenue have a pool?
No, 10253 Irma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10253 Irma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10253 Irma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10253 Irma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10253 Irma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
