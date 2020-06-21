10253 Irma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very cute tri-level home with mountain views. Traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bath in quiet cul de sac in Tujunga. New central air and heat w/ smart thermostat. Dishwasher, gas range, microwave (currently comes with additional refrigerator/freezer in garage) / all in working order, included but not maintained as part of the rental.) Flowing floor plan allows kitchen to open onto living room and attached patio. Extra deep, attached 2 car garage with overhead storage. Laminate floors in living room and walkways, and newer carpeted floors in bedrooms and living areas. Neatly landscaped Pet friendly. Gardner included. Tenant to pay utilities.