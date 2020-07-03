10251 Camarillo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this classic Toluca Lake home! Features include 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large bright living room with adjacent dining area. New central AC and heating recently installed. Kitchen complete with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Separate indoor laundry room includes washer and dryer. Plenty of space for pets and children's play area in front and back yards. If you enjoy light gardening you'll love the garden area! Includes outdoor patio set great for backyard dining or simply relaxing. Attached 2 car garage with additional driveway parking. This beautiful home shows pride of ownership and is ready to move in! Conveniently located minutes from local shopping and many tasty restaurants. Also nearby Warner Brothers , NBC , Disney Studios , Universal City and major freeways 101, 134 and 170. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this great neighborhood!