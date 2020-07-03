All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 10 2020 at 2:40 PM

10251 Camarillo Street

10251 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

10251 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this classic Toluca Lake home! Features include 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large bright living room with adjacent dining area. New central AC and heating recently installed. Kitchen complete with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Separate indoor laundry room includes washer and dryer. Plenty of space for pets and children's play area in front and back yards. If you enjoy light gardening you'll love the garden area! Includes outdoor patio set great for backyard dining or simply relaxing. Attached 2 car garage with additional driveway parking. This beautiful home shows pride of ownership and is ready to move in! Conveniently located minutes from local shopping and many tasty restaurants. Also nearby Warner Brothers , NBC , Disney Studios , Universal City and major freeways 101, 134 and 170. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this great neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10251 Camarillo Street have any available units?
10251 Camarillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10251 Camarillo Street have?
Some of 10251 Camarillo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10251 Camarillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
10251 Camarillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10251 Camarillo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10251 Camarillo Street is pet friendly.
Does 10251 Camarillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 10251 Camarillo Street offers parking.
Does 10251 Camarillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10251 Camarillo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10251 Camarillo Street have a pool?
No, 10251 Camarillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 10251 Camarillo Street have accessible units?
No, 10251 Camarillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10251 Camarillo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10251 Camarillo Street has units with dishwashers.

