1025 West 51ST Place

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Don't miss this great opportunity to live in a completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath craftsman style bungalow home in trendy Vermont Harbor area! Features include new wood flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup, fresh paint, new fixtures throughout and a spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining guests. This home is centrally located near USC Village, DTLA, Exposition Park, California Science Center, Banc of California Stadium, the Metro Line, shopping and some of L.A.'s most exclusive restaurants.