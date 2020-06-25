All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:39 PM

1025 West 51ST Place

1025 West 51st Place · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West 51st Place, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this great opportunity to live in a completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath craftsman style bungalow home in trendy Vermont Harbor area! Features include new wood flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup, fresh paint, new fixtures throughout and a spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining guests. This home is centrally located near USC Village, DTLA, Exposition Park, California Science Center, Banc of California Stadium, the Metro Line, shopping and some of L.A.'s most exclusive restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 West 51ST Place have any available units?
1025 West 51ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 West 51ST Place have?
Some of 1025 West 51ST Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 West 51ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
1025 West 51ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 West 51ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 1025 West 51ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1025 West 51ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 1025 West 51ST Place offers parking.
Does 1025 West 51ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 West 51ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 West 51ST Place have a pool?
No, 1025 West 51ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 1025 West 51ST Place have accessible units?
No, 1025 West 51ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 West 51ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 West 51ST Place has units with dishwashers.

