Los Angeles, CA
10235 Independence Ave Unit 1
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

10235 Independence Ave Unit 1

10235 Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10235 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Come and see this nifty 1,390-square-foot condo on the friendly Chatsworth neighborhood in Los Angeles, California now!

This unfurnished condo has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; and a 2-car garage plus guest parking.

Its bright and airy interior features include carpeted and tile flooring, slider windows with blinds, recessed lightings, and an indoor glass door that opens into its own balcony on the second floor. Plus, the living room has a nice, toasty fireplace that adds coziness to the rooms.

The nice and large kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with lots of storage space; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. It also has a walk-in pantry for additional storage of foodstuff, utensils, kitchen equipment, etc. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. It also has a closet with shelves. Its bathrooms, meanwhile, are tidy and nice. They are furnished with two vanities each surmounted by a vanity mirror; flush toilets; and shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed glass panel. Theres also storage on the first floor of the unit.

The condos exterior a yard and a balcony, perfect spots to unwind during free time.

For climate control, the condo has installed central A/C and heating.

No pets allowed (but it depends on the applicants qualifications).

Smoking is not permitted in the property.

There are in-unit washer and dryer provided in the laundry room for laundry convenience.

The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, sewage, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fees and garbage.

10235 Independence Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

10235 Independence Avenue is approximately a 15-minute walk from the Ventura County Line at the Chatsworth Metrolink Station stop.

Nearby parks: Mason Park, Stoney Point Park, and Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park.

Nearby Schools:
Ernes

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10235 Independence Ave Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
