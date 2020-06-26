10235 Independence Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Come and see this nifty 1,390-square-foot condo on the friendly Chatsworth neighborhood in Los Angeles, California now!



This unfurnished condo has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; and a 2-car garage plus guest parking.



Its bright and airy interior features include carpeted and tile flooring, slider windows with blinds, recessed lightings, and an indoor glass door that opens into its own balcony on the second floor. Plus, the living room has a nice, toasty fireplace that adds coziness to the rooms.



The nice and large kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with lots of storage space; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. It also has a walk-in pantry for additional storage of foodstuff, utensils, kitchen equipment, etc. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. It also has a closet with shelves. Its bathrooms, meanwhile, are tidy and nice. They are furnished with two vanities each surmounted by a vanity mirror; flush toilets; and shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed glass panel. Theres also storage on the first floor of the unit.



The condos exterior a yard and a balcony, perfect spots to unwind during free time.



For climate control, the condo has installed central A/C and heating.



No pets allowed (but it depends on the applicants qualifications).



Smoking is not permitted in the property.



There are in-unit washer and dryer provided in the laundry room for laundry convenience.



The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, sewage, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fees and garbage.



10235 Independence Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



10235 Independence Avenue is approximately a 15-minute walk from the Ventura County Line at the Chatsworth Metrolink Station stop.



Nearby parks: Mason Park, Stoney Point Park, and Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park.



Nearby Schools:

