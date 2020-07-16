Amenities

10229-B De Soto Ave. Available 07/18/20 1st floor Chatsworth 1+1 w/pool, patio, carport + water included! (10229 De Soto) - Lower level, Chatsworth condo available FOR LEASE! Features include: end unit w/single-story floorplan offers 1BR + 1BA; living room; breakfast nook; kitchen w/pantry + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer also provided; carpet + ceramic tile flooring throughout; central heat + air; dual pane windows; patio; community pool; gated entry; 1 car carport; water included; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3948820)