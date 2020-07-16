All apartments in Los Angeles
10229-B De Soto Ave.
10229-B De Soto Ave.

10229 De Soto Ave · (818) 998-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10229 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10229-B De Soto Ave. · Avail. Jul 18

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
10229-B De Soto Ave. Available 07/18/20 1st floor Chatsworth 1+1 w/pool, patio, carport + water included! (10229 De Soto) - Lower level, Chatsworth condo available FOR LEASE! Features include: end unit w/single-story floorplan offers 1BR + 1BA; living room; breakfast nook; kitchen w/pantry + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer also provided; carpet + ceramic tile flooring throughout; central heat + air; dual pane windows; patio; community pool; gated entry; 1 car carport; water included; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3948820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10229-B De Soto Ave. have any available units?
10229-B De Soto Ave. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10229-B De Soto Ave. have?
Some of 10229-B De Soto Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10229-B De Soto Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10229-B De Soto Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10229-B De Soto Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10229-B De Soto Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10229-B De Soto Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10229-B De Soto Ave. offers parking.
Does 10229-B De Soto Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10229-B De Soto Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10229-B De Soto Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 10229-B De Soto Ave. has a pool.
Does 10229-B De Soto Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10229-B De Soto Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10229-B De Soto Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10229-B De Soto Ave. has units with dishwashers.
