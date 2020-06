Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH HRDWOOD/LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW CENTRAL AIR, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDES DISHWASHER, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER INSEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM.3 LARGE BEDROOMS WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. GARAGE 2 CAR PARKING. ENTRANCE TO GARAGE OFF ALLEY. LOCATION IS A+ AND CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, BEVERLY HILLS AND DOWNTOWN. CLOSE TO LACMA, FAIRFAX, THE GROVE AND 3RD STREET. MANY RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS. SMALL SHARED YARD. NO SMOKING PLEASE! EASY TO SHOW!!