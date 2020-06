Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Fully Remodeled and Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a well maintained Spanish Style 7 unit complex. New Kitchen, New Bath, New Laminate Flooring. Lots of character and charm. 2 Carport Parking Spots included. Conveniently located in the beautiful neighborhood of Vista Del Oro. Coin Operated Community Washer and Dryer available for use on site. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash. Available 04/01/2020.