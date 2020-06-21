10205 Lurline Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom, beautiful townhome, nice and clean, kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful backsplash, 1/2 bath downstairs, laundry room is inside and ground floor, all bedrooms are upstairs, including 2 bathrooms. There is Pario area in between the home and garage, 2 car spacious garage, community pool and meeting room, children play area. This townhome is located in a nice area of Chatsworth with award winning Lawerence Junior High and Chatsworth High. Primary school is Germain Street school, all within a walking distance.