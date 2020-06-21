All apartments in Los Angeles
10205 Lurline Avenue

10205 Lurline Avenue · (818) 489-7692
Location

10205 Lurline Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom, beautiful townhome, nice and clean, kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful backsplash, 1/2 bath downstairs, laundry room is inside and ground floor, all bedrooms are upstairs, including 2 bathrooms. There is Pario area in between the home and garage, 2 car spacious garage, community pool and meeting room, children play area. This townhome is located in a nice area of Chatsworth with award winning Lawerence Junior High and Chatsworth High. Primary school is Germain Street school, all within a walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10205 Lurline Avenue have any available units?
10205 Lurline Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10205 Lurline Avenue have?
Some of 10205 Lurline Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10205 Lurline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10205 Lurline Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10205 Lurline Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10205 Lurline Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10205 Lurline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10205 Lurline Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10205 Lurline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10205 Lurline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10205 Lurline Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10205 Lurline Avenue has a pool.
Does 10205 Lurline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10205 Lurline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10205 Lurline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10205 Lurline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
