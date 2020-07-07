1020 N. KINGSLEY DR

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY RE-DESIGNED EAST HOLLYWOOD BUNGALOW W/ KING-SIZED BEDROOM & FANTASY KITCHEN! *Tenant occupied until the end of the month. Showings must be scheduled one day in advance.* This old school bungalow just got a brand new facelift. Beautifully renovated with fresh paint, open space, and endless decorating opportunities. The design choices are sure to excite from the patterned tile floor in the kitchen and shower to the golden hardware fixtures on the cabinets and sink. The kitchen features sparkling quartz countertops, a custom-tiled floor, stainless steel fridge, gas-range stove, microwave, and dishwasher, with lots and LOTS of cabinet space. An oversized custom shower with subway tile greets you in the bathroom. Not to mention the HUGE bedroom that will fit a King sized bed and a full set of furniture along with it. Even plenty of room to fit a home office space too. One parking spot included (uncovered behind the property). This is an East Hollywood treasure that will not last long! Easy to show. Contact LBA to see it today before it\'s gone tomorrow! 1 Year lease minimum First month\'s rent and deposit due at signing (Lease to be signed within 48 hours of approval) Pets considered w/ additional deposit Owner pays for water and gardener, Tenant covers all other utilities 1 Off-street Parking Spot Included