1020 N Fries Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a lovely home loaded with 1922 character and charm, and 2019 upgrades! This home has been extensively remodeled... It includes glistening original hardwood floors, totally upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite counters, loads of cabinet and drawer space and new appliances, including range and dishwasher. There is a large den/family room with a wood-burning fireplace, laundry room with washer and dryer, updated baths, tankless water heater for a constant flow that "never runs out." Built-in wall units offer individually controlled AC and heat for comfort in the rooms you're using. the 6,500 s.f. lot includes a mature avocado tree that can provide you with a crop of free avocados for guacamole!) Large detached 2-car garage with alley access also has attached workshop/storage room with separate entry. This home is a real beauty, convenient to transportation, shopping, dining, six elementary schools, two high schools, L.A. Harbor College, Long Beach State, Cal State Dominguez Hills (an easy drive to USC, too!), plus churches, hospitals, cruise terminals, beaches, the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, Harbor Regional Park Golf Course, and much, much more!