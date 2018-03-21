All apartments in Los Angeles
1020 N Fries Ave

1020 North Fries Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1020 North Fries Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a lovely home loaded with 1922 character and charm, and 2019 upgrades! This home has been extensively remodeled... It includes glistening original hardwood floors, totally upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite counters, loads of cabinet and drawer space and new appliances, including range and dishwasher. There is a large den/family room with a wood-burning fireplace, laundry room with washer and dryer, updated baths, tankless water heater for a constant flow that "never runs out." Built-in wall units offer individually controlled AC and heat for comfort in the rooms you're using. the 6,500 s.f. lot includes a mature avocado tree that can provide you with a crop of free avocados for guacamole!) Large detached 2-car garage with alley access also has attached workshop/storage room with separate entry. This home is a real beauty, convenient to transportation, shopping, dining, six elementary schools, two high schools, L.A. Harbor College, Long Beach State, Cal State Dominguez Hills (an easy drive to USC, too!), plus churches, hospitals, cruise terminals, beaches, the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, Harbor Regional Park Golf Course, and much, much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 N Fries Ave have any available units?
1020 N Fries Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 N Fries Ave have?
Some of 1020 N Fries Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 N Fries Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N Fries Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N Fries Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1020 N Fries Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1020 N Fries Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1020 N Fries Ave offers parking.
Does 1020 N Fries Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 N Fries Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N Fries Ave have a pool?
No, 1020 N Fries Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1020 N Fries Ave have accessible units?
No, 1020 N Fries Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N Fries Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 N Fries Ave has units with dishwashers.
