Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1018 South Curson Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:33 PM

1018 South Curson Avenue

1018 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1018 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Duplex, Duplex, Duplex! That’s right, a gorgeous duplex in Miracle Mile with hardwood floors, carpet in the bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups, shared back yard, private entrance, garage parking, stove, AND refrigerator! What more could you ask for? This duplex is single story so there’s no one above and it comes with a wood burning fireplace for those chilly autumn nights. Lots of light and plenty of closet space. Pets welcomed!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 South Curson Avenue have any available units?
1018 South Curson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 South Curson Avenue have?
Some of 1018 South Curson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 South Curson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1018 South Curson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 South Curson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 South Curson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1018 South Curson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1018 South Curson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1018 South Curson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 South Curson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 South Curson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1018 South Curson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1018 South Curson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1018 South Curson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 South Curson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 South Curson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
