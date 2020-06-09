10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Updated open concept in Toluca Lake. The feeling of excitement the ?rst time you enter the contemporary interior is undeniable. From expansive open living areas & continuous hardwood ?oors, to a rustic 2-sided ?replace, this amazing renovation ensures e?ortless entertaining. O? the living room, a lovely dining area o?ers garden & pool views through a big bay window. Cooks & take-out connoisseurs alike will be absolutely delighted by the stunning state-of-the-art galley kitchen with a pro-style gas range & hood, large refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, loads of storage & counter space. A breakfast area includes bench seating with concealed storage. Each bedroom & bathroom has been updated to upscale tastes. The spacious master bedroom features an en suite with vessel basins, new ?nishes, a glass shower & separate soaking tub. Outside, cool o? in the large turquoise pool & host barbecues on the charming brick patio where there is plenty of room to dine under the stars.