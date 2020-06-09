All apartments in Los Angeles
10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue

10168 Toluca Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10168 Toluca Lake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Updated open concept in Toluca Lake. The feeling of excitement the ?rst time you enter the contemporary interior is undeniable. From expansive open living areas & continuous hardwood ?oors, to a rustic 2-sided ?replace, this amazing renovation ensures e?ortless entertaining. O? the living room, a lovely dining area o?ers garden & pool views through a big bay window. Cooks & take-out connoisseurs alike will be absolutely delighted by the stunning state-of-the-art galley kitchen with a pro-style gas range & hood, large refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, loads of storage & counter space. A breakfast area includes bench seating with concealed storage. Each bedroom & bathroom has been updated to upscale tastes. The spacious master bedroom features an en suite with vessel basins, new ?nishes, a glass shower & separate soaking tub. Outside, cool o? in the large turquoise pool & host barbecues on the charming brick patio where there is plenty of room to dine under the stars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have any available units?
10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have?
Some of 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue has a pool.
Does 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10168 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
