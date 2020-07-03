All apartments in Los Angeles
10167 Larwin Avenue
Last updated January 20 2020 at 7:15 PM

10167 Larwin Avenue

10167 Larwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10167 Larwin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious two story townhouse in the heart of the San Fernando Valley in the historic city of Chatsworth. This spacious 4+3 features a sprawling open floorplan with nearly 1800 sq of living space. The bright and open kitchen has been updated with shaker style cabinets, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. This beautiful townhome is move in ready with brand new bedroom carpeting, tons of closet space and freshly painted walls. Additionally, this hidden gem has TWO private patios and a convenient attached two car parking garage which also boasts a private laundry area. Located in the highly sought after RockPointe Complex, you can enjoy access to any of the communities four sparkling pools, recreation area and on site BBQ areas. Close to Chatsworth Oak Park and Santa Susana Pass Historic park, stores, restaurants and the 118 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10167 Larwin Avenue have any available units?
10167 Larwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10167 Larwin Avenue have?
Some of 10167 Larwin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10167 Larwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10167 Larwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10167 Larwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10167 Larwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10167 Larwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10167 Larwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 10167 Larwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10167 Larwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10167 Larwin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10167 Larwin Avenue has a pool.
Does 10167 Larwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10167 Larwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10167 Larwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10167 Larwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

