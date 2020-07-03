10167 Larwin Avenue

Amenities

Spacious two story townhouse in the heart of the San Fernando Valley in the historic city of Chatsworth. This spacious 4+3 features a sprawling open floorplan with nearly 1800 sq of living space. The bright and open kitchen has been updated with shaker style cabinets, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. This beautiful townhome is move in ready with brand new bedroom carpeting, tons of closet space and freshly painted walls. Additionally, this hidden gem has TWO private patios and a convenient attached two car parking garage which also boasts a private laundry area. Located in the highly sought after RockPointe Complex, you can enjoy access to any of the communities four sparkling pools, recreation area and on site BBQ areas. Close to Chatsworth Oak Park and Santa Susana Pass Historic park, stores, restaurants and the 118 freeway.