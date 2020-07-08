All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

10164 Samoa Avenue

10164 Samoa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10164 Samoa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Offered for rent is this turn key unit featuring a generously sized kitchen with granite counter top, tile and wood flooring throughout, and 2 master bedrooms (both bedrooms have restrooms w/tubs). The unit also has an in unit washer dryer included, updated bathrooms with new tiles and vanities, a 2 car attached private garage, a large enclosed patio from the great-room and a finally a bonus room that can be used as a workshop or an office on the garage level with separate access. The condominium complex also offers a pool and a cozy grass laid common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10164 Samoa Avenue have any available units?
10164 Samoa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10164 Samoa Avenue have?
Some of 10164 Samoa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10164 Samoa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10164 Samoa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10164 Samoa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10164 Samoa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10164 Samoa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10164 Samoa Avenue offers parking.
Does 10164 Samoa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10164 Samoa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10164 Samoa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10164 Samoa Avenue has a pool.
Does 10164 Samoa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10164 Samoa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10164 Samoa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10164 Samoa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

