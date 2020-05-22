10155 De Soto Avenue #112

Amenities
2 Story Townhouse in Gate Community in Chatsworth. - San Fernando Valley Rental located in the Gated Community of Willow Garden located off of Devonshire Street and Lemarsh Street in the city of Chatsworth. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,139 sq. ft. of living space.
Available October 9th
- Small Dog Considered
- No Cats
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Recessed Lighting
- Neutral Carpet
- Laminate Flooring
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Quartz Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Espresso Shaker Kitchen Cabinets
- Office Space
- Gated Community
- All Bedrooms Upstairs
- Double Master
- Walk-in Closet
- Upstairs Laundry Area
- Direct Access Garage
- Patio
- Community Spa
- Refrigerator - Not Warranted
- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted
- Trash and Water Included
Property Managed by Owner.
Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500
(RLNE5098429)