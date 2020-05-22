All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10155 De Soto Avenue #112
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:34 AM

10155 De Soto Avenue #112

10155 De Soto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10155 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Story Townhouse in Gate Community in Chatsworth. - San Fernando Valley Rental located in the Gated Community of Willow Garden located off of Devonshire Street and Lemarsh Street in the city of Chatsworth. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,139 sq. ft. of living space.

Available October 9th

- Small Dog Considered
- No Cats
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Recessed Lighting
- Neutral Carpet
- Laminate Flooring
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Quartz Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Espresso Shaker Kitchen Cabinets
- Office Space
- Gated Community
- All Bedrooms Upstairs
- Double Master
- Walk-in Closet
- Upstairs Laundry Area
- Direct Access Garage
- Patio
- Community Spa
- Refrigerator - Not Warranted
- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted
- Trash and Water Included

Property Managed by Owner.

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5098429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 have any available units?
10155 De Soto Avenue #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 have?
Some of 10155 De Soto Avenue #112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 currently offering any rent specials?
10155 De Soto Avenue #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 is pet friendly.
Does 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 offer parking?
Yes, 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 offers parking.
Does 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 have a pool?
No, 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 does not have a pool.
Does 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 have accessible units?
No, 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10155 De Soto Avenue #112 does not have units with dishwashers.
