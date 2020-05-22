10155 De Soto Avenue #112

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub pet friendly

2 Story Townhouse in Gate Community in Chatsworth. - San Fernando Valley Rental located in the Gated Community of Willow Garden located off of Devonshire Street and Lemarsh Street in the city of Chatsworth. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,139 sq. ft. of living space.



Available October 9th



- Small Dog Considered

- No Cats

- Open Floor Plan

- Central AC/Heat

- Recessed Lighting

- Neutral Carpet

- Laminate Flooring

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Kitchen Open to Family Room

- Remodeled Kitchen

- Quartz Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Espresso Shaker Kitchen Cabinets

- Office Space

- Gated Community

- All Bedrooms Upstairs

- Double Master

- Walk-in Closet

- Upstairs Laundry Area

- Direct Access Garage

- Patio

- Community Spa

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted

- Trash and Water Included



Property Managed by Owner.



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5098429)