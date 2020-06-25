10126 Oak Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Charming Remodeled Home has a lot to offer! You will be attracted by the recently installed flooring, recessed lighting, air/heat conditioning system, double windows, garage door, and an updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. This floor plan and home's position equips it to show light and bright - Large Sliding doors are across from the entry and bedroom provide access to a large backyard with grassy play area. Two car attached garage, with washer and dryer. There is So much more! Conveniently located on a Great quiet street. Please do not disturb tenants. Call listing agent first.