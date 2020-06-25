All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

10126 Oak Park Avenue

10126 Oak Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10126 Oak Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Charming Remodeled Home has a lot to offer! You will be attracted by the recently installed flooring, recessed lighting, air/heat conditioning system, double windows, garage door, and an updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. This floor plan and home's position equips it to show light and bright - Large Sliding doors are across from the entry and bedroom provide access to a large backyard with grassy play area. Two car attached garage, with washer and dryer. There is So much more! Conveniently located on a Great quiet street. Please do not disturb tenants. Call listing agent first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Oak Park Avenue have any available units?
10126 Oak Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10126 Oak Park Avenue have?
Some of 10126 Oak Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Oak Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Oak Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Oak Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10126 Oak Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10126 Oak Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10126 Oak Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 10126 Oak Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10126 Oak Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Oak Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10126 Oak Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 10126 Oak Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10126 Oak Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Oak Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10126 Oak Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
